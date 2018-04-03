Clarksville native advances to American Idol Top 24

The next singing sensation could be from eastern Iowa.

Carksville native Maddie Poppe just made the top 24 on American Idol.

Yesterday, she performed with students at Lou Henry elementary in Waterloo.

She's been meeting with people all over eastern Iowa before she heads back to Hollywood to compete.

The small-town singer also made it to the judges round on NBC's "The Voice."

To learn more about Maddie Poppe, click here and follow her Facebook Page.