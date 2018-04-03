TRACKING: Winter weather returns to eastern Iowa

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS are in effect through early Wednesday morning.

Winter will not give up on eastern Iowa. Light snow and wintry mix tracks in this morning. It begins as a light or scattered mix of snow and rain from north to south. By late morning, we see a more steady area of snow track in from west to east. To the south, rain changes over to snow during the afternoon. Temperatures may climb a couple of degrees into mid to upper 30s. With strong winds and cloud cover, it will be hard for the mercury to move today.

Snow continues into tonight before moving out early Wednesday. Strong winds continue tonight. Temperatures tumble into the teens and low 20s. Our cool stretch does not end midweek. Highs Wednesday will be nearly 25° below normal. Some of us may not even reach 30° tomorrow.

Milder, yet still cool, temperatures return Thursday. As do the breezy winds and chance of wintry mix. Another cold blast is in store for Friday and Saturday, with highs struggling to warm to the 40s. More winter weather is possible late in the weekend.

