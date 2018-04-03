TRACKING: Light snow and windy conditions

Snow continues through the evening and gradually tapers off around midnight from west to east. Any additional snow amounts will be a trace to 3" with highest amounts in far northern Iowa. A gusty northwest wind tonight could be near 35 mph blowing the snow around in the open country. The roads will be slick overnight and into early Wednesday as temperatures drop into the teens for Wednesday morning lows. Wind chills Wednesday morning are in the single digits.

The wind gradually diminishes Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately the sunshine will have little impact on our temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and 30s. Normal highs should be in the mid 50s this time of year.

Wednesday night is mostly cloudy with teens and 20s for lows again. Feels more like the middle of winter than the start of spring. Clouds continue Thursday with a slight chance of a light rain or snow shower. Highs are near 40.

Friday is colder with highs near 30 and a gusty northwest wind. We are dry, but a mostly cloudy sky is expected.

