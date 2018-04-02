Villanova whips Michigan 79-62 for 2nd NCAA Title in 3 years - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Villanova whips Michigan 79-62 for 2nd NCAA Title in 3 years

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo scored a game high 31 points off the bench to lead the Villanova Wildcats to a    win over Michigan and their second NCAA Championship in three years. The Wolverines led by as seven points in the first half, but Villanova closed the first half on a 23-7 run to take a 37-28 lead at halftime.

