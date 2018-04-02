Breast cancer survivor, Dr. Heather Carver, to speak & perform at UNI

Dr. Heather Carver, author of Booby Hatch, a comedic look at breast cancer, will perform her autobiography on Wednesday, April 11 at 7:30 p. m. On Tuesday, April 10 at 4p.m., Dr. Carver will speak about her own experiences with breast cancer. Both the performance and presentation will be held in the Lang Hall Interpreters Theatre.

Dr. Carver is the Department Chair, Co-Director Writing for Performance Program, Co-founder Troubling Violence Project, Creator and Artistic Director, Life and Literature Performance Workshop and Series, and Director of Graduate Studies at the University of Missouri.

Carver will present Booby Hatch, a Hysterical Musicale, the third performance in her comedic, autobiographical trilogy of one-woman plays about Carver’s experiences as a breast cancer patient and survivor for over ten years. The journey of her illness led Dr. Carver to more fully understand the power of humor in supporting health. Prior to that time, Carver actively researched women’s health and performance, particularly that of women in academia.

Diagnosed at age 37, the mother of two young daughters, Dr. Carver began writing to help process grief and fear. Her long journey through treatment, surgery, relapse and recovery provided the raw material for her plays. Donning the clown’s persona, Carver’s musing are thoughtful, funny, and ironic as she relates the situations and relationships cancer brought to her life.

The presentation and performance are free and open to the public. Tickets for the April 11 performance are free, but must be reserved through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/booby-hatch-tickets-42295735684

For further information, feel free to contact: Melissa.Beall@uni.edu or Gayle.Pohl@uni.edu