Cedar Ridge is concerned over tariffs as they plan to export bourbon

Cedar Ridge Winery and Distillery is concerned about tariffs as they plan to export their bourbon whiskey to China.

China announced tariffs would begin today on more than 100 United States goods, this comes after the U.S. imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from China.

Cedar Ridge has been planning on exporting their bourbon for awhile now and China has been at the top of their list but concerns over the tariffs may steer them in another direction.

"We had a meeting just this morning talking about the situation in China and possibly replacing China on the list with some other countries that aren't talking about tariffs," says Owner & Founder Jeff Quint.

Quint tells us tariffs could make a $40 bottle of bourbon turn into a $60 bottle.

"A 15% tariff, by the time that got on a retail shelf would probably add more like 40% to the price," he says.

The situation is making other countries sound more appealing to the company.

"We talked about Japan for the first time this morning because they are a big consumer of American whiskey and there's no talk of tariff's," Quint says.

Quint tells us china was at the top of their list because of it's large developing middle class and their demand for craft bourbon.

Cedar Ridge has been making bourbon whiskey locally for more than a decade and has been planning on exporting it for some time.

"This year we've gotten orders from Denmark and Sweden and France and we have a trip to South Africa coming up in a couple of weeks," says Quint.