Bowl for Kids' Sake events planned during the month of April

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa invites the eastern Iowa community to participate in Bowl For Kids’ Sake in the coming weeks. The annual fundraiser is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest, and it's a chance for you to have fun while supporting a great cause.

All money raised will stay in the community and will provide youth facing adversity with one-to-one mentors who will help them achieve success in life.

Bowlers form teams and raise money by soliciting pledges from people they know. Everyone who participates gets two free hours of bowling, food, and the chance to win tons of great prizes donated by our community. Bowlers who raise over $100 will receive an event t-shirt.

Clever team names and friendly competition are also encouraged.

Pick the below date that works best for you and your bowling team, and register here.

Fayette County BFKS Day #1, Oelwein Viper Lanes 4/10/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Fayette County BFKS Day #2, Oelwein Viper Lanes 4/11/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bremer County BFKS Day #1, Waverly Bowl Inn 4/11/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bremer County BFKS Day #2, Waverly Bowl Inn 4/15/2018 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Bremer County BFKS Day #3, Waverly Bowl Inn 4/18/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Black Hawk County BFKS Day #1, Waterloo Cadillac Lanes 4/24/2018 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm

Black Hawk County BFKS Day #2, Waterloo Cadillac Lanes 4/25/2018 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm

Black Hawk County BFKS Day #3, Waterloo Cadillac Lanes 4/26/2018 6:00 pm - 7:45 pm

Floyd County BFKS Day #1, Comet Bowl 4/30/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Floyd County BFKS Day #2, Comet Bowl 5/1/2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm