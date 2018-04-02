Two rescued after boat capsizes on Cedar River - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two rescued after boat capsizes on Cedar River

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Two people were rescued Monday afternoon after their boat tipped over on the Cedar River in Waterloo. 

This happened near Sans Souci Island around 1:15 p.m. 

According to Waterloo Fire Rescue, one person had made it to shore, while the other was still in the water, when they arrived. Rescue crews were able to get that person, and the boat, out of the water. 

At this time we know that one person was taken to the hospital, however, their condition is unknown. 

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL as we work to gather more information. 

