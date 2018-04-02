Two rescued after boat capsizes on Cedar River

Wintry weather with gusty winds tonight into Tuesday evening.More >>
Wintry weather with gusty winds tonight into Tuesday evening.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
A state court judge has set a hearing to consider whether former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett was legally tossed off the primary ballot to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.More >>
A state court judge has set a hearing to consider whether former Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett was legally tossed off the primary ballot to challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.More >>
This month's "Abby's Little of the Month" story entitled 'Taking a Leap' features Big Sister Amber and her Little Sister Stephanie.More >>
This month's "Abby's Little of the Month" story entitled 'Taking a Leap' features Big Sister Amber and her Little Sister Stephanie.More >>