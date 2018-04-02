One injured in weekend house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured in weekend house fire

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a house fire in Clinton.
   Firefighters were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.
   The occupant was taken to a Clinton hospital. The person's name has been released.
   The fire cause is being investigated.
 

