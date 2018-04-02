Police ID woman whose body was found in Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a 71-year-old woman whose body was found in her home on the north side of Des Moines.

Police identified her as Nancy Heimbaugh.

Officers were called Friday afternoon to the home for a report of a death, which police have deemed suspicious. No arrests have been reported.

Police have not said how Heimbaugh died. An autopsy was ordered

Police say the woman's car was missing from her home when officers arrived but it was later found elsewhere.

