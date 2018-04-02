Gas prices in Iowa unchanged in past week

While the national average for the price of gasoline has increased 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, Iowa prices are virtually unchanged.



GasBuddy reports prices in Iowa are currently averaging $2.57 a gallon. Nationally, the average is $2.65 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy, prices Sunday were 28.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and roughly 3.5 cents per gallon higher than one month ago. During the last month, the national average per gallon of gas has gone up 12.6 cents.



GasBuddy reports prices in and around Iowa as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.52/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.52/g.

Des Moines- $2.80/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.80/g.

Omaha- $2.57/g, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.

