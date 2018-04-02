TODAY: Free Little Caesars lunch thanks to a March Madness bet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TODAY: Free Little Caesars lunch thanks to a March Madness bet

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Thanks to No. 16 seeded UMBC's upset of No. 1 seeded Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Little Caesars is giving away free pizza on Monday!

Little Caesars tweeted in mid-March that it would give free lunch combos if a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed. Well that ended up happening. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the Virginia Cavaliers (74-54) on March 16th.

You can get a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo at Little Caesars between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last. Make sure to mention the offer when you order.  

The $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combos include deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

