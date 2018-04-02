Light it Up Blue for World Autism Awareness Day

Today is the day the world turns blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

This is all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism.

Supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing. You can also post a picture to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue.

Several landmarks all around the world will turn blue to support the cause. This includes Niagra Falls, The Rockefeller Center, and the White House.

April is also Autism Awareness Month.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The website adds, "Autism has a wide spectrum of presentation, so no two people with Autism will have exactly the same symptoms. In addition, the symptoms can vary in severity from mild to severe."