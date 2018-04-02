Firefighters respond to garage engulfed in flames; flames spread - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Firefighters respond to garage engulfed in flames; flames spread to house

Written by Jordan Thomas, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Firefighters responded to a garage engulfed in flames and a nearby house that the flames had spread to.

When crews entered the home, they found heavy flames coming from the attic.

No one was inside the home when fire crews entered the house. No one was hurt.

Two crews were used to put out the flames because the first truck ran out of water.

A hole was cut in the ceiling to allow for ventilation.

The garage was destroyed. The house had heavy fire, heat, smoke and water damage.

The fire is under investigation.

