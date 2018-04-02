TRACKING: Rain, snow and wind today through Tuesday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

TRACKING: Rain, snow and wind today through Tuesday

Written by Eileen Loan, KWWL Storm Track 7 Meteorologist
We will have several systems track through the region this week. We could have a few showers track in later today but the better chances will be tonight and Tuesday. It will be rain and snow, but we could also have a short period with light freezing rain and sleet tonight. Snowfall amounts will depend on how much rain mixes in, but we could see anywhere from a trace to 3” over most of the viewing area, with the heaviest in our northwestern counties... they could see 4”, or even more, of snow/sleet by Tuesday evening.

Another system tracks in Thursday and Friday with the third on Sunday, although it could track in by Saturday evening. Temperatures remain cool this week. Highs today will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s but we could only see low 30s for highs Wednesday. We will bounce back and forth between the 30s and 40s for highs with lows in the teens to 20s most of the week. Winds will accompany each system, so visibilities may be reduced with any falling/blowing snow.

