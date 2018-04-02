Getting freedom back through wheelchair ramp project

A group of people in Texas are helping people get their freedom back by building them ramps on their houses.

Volunteers with the Texas Ramp Project show up on Saturdays to build ramps for people who really need them.

They do it all for free.

In North Texas, they've installed more than four-thousand ramps; they've built 14-thousand statewide.

Sherrie Howard, who has rheumatoid arthritis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), says it's an answered prayer.

"Oh my ramp, this is heaven sent. It's totally a heaven thing. When God says, 'Ok you need some help,' he sends the best," Howard said.

More information about the Texas Ramp Project can be found at http://www.texasramps.org/