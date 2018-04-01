Iowa tops #22 Illinois 4-2 to wins series

The Iowa baseball team erased an early 2-0 deficit to defeat 22nd ranked Illinois 4-2 as they took two of the three games from the Illini in the weekend series. The victory marked Iowa's first road series win over a ranked opponent since 2015.More >>
Michigan is moving on to the national championship game for the first time since 2013 after ending Loyola-Chicago's incredible run in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The UNI Panther Softball team only scored two run Saturday afternoon, but that was enough.More >>
After two previous tries and nearly 2 decades as an assistant coach at Creighton, Aplington native Darian DeVries is the head Bulldog in Des Moines.More >>
Russia officially out of World Cup Wrestling in IowaMore >>
