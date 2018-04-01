Iowa tops #22 Illinois 4-2 to wins series

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The Iowa baseball team erased an early 2-0 deficit to defeat 22nd ranked Illinois 4-2 as they took two of the three games from the Illini in the weekend series. The victory marked Iowa's first road series win over a ranked opponent since 2015.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Iowa finally put a pair of runs on the scoreboard in the 6th on a two-run single from sophomore Lorenzo Elion. Iowa broke the tie in the seventh on an RBI single from Tyler Cropley. Kyle Crowl followed with another run scoring hit to give Iowa a 4-2 advantage.

Iowa's Cole McDonald went 6 1/3 innings in the start, allowing 2 runs and striking out 6. Nick Nelson picked up the final out on a strikeout with a pair of runners in scoring position.