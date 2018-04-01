The Latest: Defunct space lab mostly burns up on re-entry - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Defunct space lab mostly burns up on re-entry

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Chinese space authorities say the defunct Tiangong 1 mostly burned up upon re-entering the Earth's atmosphere in the central South Pacific.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office says on its website the experimental space lab re-entered at around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Tiangong 1 was launched in 2011 and ended service in 2016 after completing its mission.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.