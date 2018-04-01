Easter bunny spotted again - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Easter bunny spotted again

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
While many people are putting away leftovers from Easter dinner, a viewer sent in this picture from the weekend.

Emily Duncanson says, "Saturday's snow made perfect conditions to make an Easter Snowbunny!"

Emily says she and Brent Eliason made this picture in Wausau, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Even though it's April 1 now, it's still feeling like the end of winter.

If you have any weather-related pictures you'd like to share, you can send them to our newsroom at news@kwwl.com .

