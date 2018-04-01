China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

China imposing new tariffs on US meat, fruit, other products

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

China says it's rolling out new tariffs on U.S. meat, fruit and other products as retaliation against taxes approved by President Donald Trump on imported steel and aluminum.

The Chinese finance ministry says in a statement that the new tariffs begin Monday.

The announcement follows warnings Chinese officials have made for several weeks in an escalating trade dispute with the United States.

China's Customs Tariff Commission is increasing the tariff rate on eight imported U.S. products, including pork, by 25 percent. It's also imposing a new 15 percent tariff on 120 imported U.S. commodities, including fruits.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Sunday seeking comment.

The tariffs mirror Trump's 25 percent charge on imported steel and 15 percent hike on aluminum.

Trump's tariffs are partly a response to complaints that Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.