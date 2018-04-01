Trump calls on Mexico to stop flow of immigrants

President Donald Trump says Mexico has "got to help us at the border."

Trump says a lot of people are coming into the U.S. from Mexico because they want to take advantage of a U.S. program that protects "Dreamer" immigrants from deportation.

Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year, though a federal judge has ordered the administration to continue renewing permits.

Months of negotiations between the White House and lawmakers in both parties have failed to produce a deal to protect the "Dreamers."

Trump tweeted about the issue before he attended Easter services at a church near his Palm Beach, Florida, home.

Asked about the tweets, Trump blamed Democrats, saying they blew a "great, great chance" to make a deal.