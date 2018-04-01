Husband accused of stabbing wife

A woman is recovering from a stabbing reported in eastern Iowa this Sunday.

Dubuque Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Central Avenue for a disturbance.

When they got there, police noticed people pulling a man off a woman, who was lying on the ground.

Authorities say it appeared that she had been stabbed.

Police identified the victim as Pamela Smiley, 47, of Dubuque.

They say the man was Clifford Smiley, 51, of Chicago.

Police were able to review traffic camera video of the incident, and they charged Clifford with Attempted murder which is a Class B felony, and he could serve up to 25 years in prison.

Pamela was taken to the hospital to be treated for her stab wounds, and authorities say she should be all right.