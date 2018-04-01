PROJECT COMPLETE: Old Waverly school turned into church

After months of renovations, an old school officially becomes a place of worship.

We first told you about the new Cross Point Church location last year, when they started transforming the old Waverly Junior High School into a church. Their goal was to open by Easter and they did it.

In fact, Cross Point Church started holding services at the new location a few weeks ago, Easter's service marked the seventh one they've had.

In a packed house on Easter morning Pastor Jonathan Barthalow spoke to the members of Cross Point Church reading from the Bible, "Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus who was crucified, but he is not here, he risen just has he said...let's praise the name of the Lord."

This was the first Easter service in the new location on 1st Ave NW.

"The word would be miraculous...it's not an overstatement," said Pastor Jonathan.. "Again if you look at what we could experience in purchasing a building that is almost a 100 years old...we didn't run into any major cost overruns and the fact that we are able to do this remodel in such a short amount of time is nothing short of a miracle."

The Cross Point congregation turned the old Waverly Junior High School into a place of worship, with the help of a lot of volunteers.

"This building is amazing, it's been fun to take a highly respected building in this community, a lot of people were involved in this junior high and high school, and to make it all beautiful again and recycle and old building," Deb Mummelthei, Waverly.

"I went to junior high here so it's totally just crazy just walking in the halls again seeing all the things that are different, but I love that we are repurposing it for God and to bring people closer together," said Samantha Anderson, Waverly.

On Easter the congregation celebrated each other and the new building.

"It's been fun for us to see the death of this building come back to life," said Pastor Jonathan.

The church is hopeful to continue to grow and get more members as they begin to call the old school home. An open house is set for later this month for the people who want to see the newly renovated building.

