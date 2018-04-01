Body found in Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Body found in Des Moines

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (WHO) -

Des Moines police are working to learn more information after a body was found.

According to a witness, they reported seeing a body along the river below the SW 9th Street bridge.

Authorities say it looks like the body was an adult male, and it looked like the body had been there for a while.

WHO-TV in Des Moines first reported this story, and you can follow it here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.