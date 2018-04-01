1 passenger recovers from crash

One person is recovering after an early morning crash.

Iowa State troopers were called to the northbound lane of Interstate 35 near mile marker 133 at 12:16 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

According to a crash report, two drivers were traveling north when the driver of one vehicle rear-ended the second vehicle.

Troopers say Alex Cotton of North Las Vegas, Nevada was driving a 2006 semi, and he rear-ended a Toyota Scion.

Leah Chang, 48, of Wausau, Wisconsin was driving that 2008 Scion.

The report indicates Yeng Va, 33, of Maplewood, Minnesota was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Hamilton County authorities are working with Iowa State troopers to see whether any tickets will be issued.