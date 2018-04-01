Ex-ISU lecturer pleads guilty, fined for public intoxication - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) -- A former Iowa State University lecturer arrested last year for public intoxication during class has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
   56-year-old Gordon Branch Knight has pleaded guilty to first-offense public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.
   Knight had been charged with second-offense public intoxication, a serious misdemeanor with penalties of up to a year in jail.
   Knight was fined $200 plus court fees at a mid-March court hearing in the case.
   Knight, who was philosophy and religious studies lecturer, was teaching a class in November when campus police arrested him. Court records showed it was his third alcohol-related arrest in little more than a year.
   Knight is no longer employed at the university.

