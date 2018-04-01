Decorah eaglet hatches Easter morning - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Decorah eaglet hatches Easter morning

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Decorah's first 2018 eaglet hatched Easter morning.

The Raptor Resource Project posted on Facebook saying, "Welcome to the world, D29! Decorah's first 2018 eaglet hatched this morning at 7:25 CDT. Congratulations to Mom and Dad Decorah, and a million thanks to our excellent camera operators and moderators for sharing the egg-citement this morning."

This news comes after the Decorah North Nest lost its only egg in March. According to a Facebook post, the one egg was crushed, something was possibly wrong with the shell.

Watch the eagles here: http://www.kwwl.com/category/307080/decorah-eagle-cam-live-streaming-video-2015-2016

