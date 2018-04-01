TRACKING: Wintry Mix Tomorrow and Tuesday

Another cold night is expected across eastern Iowa. Winds should switch to the south and keep lows from completely dropping but many locations will still see morning lows in the teens.

Moisture will increase ahead of our next storm system Monday. A few scattered rain showers or snow showers will be possible. The best chance of snow will be in our northern counties with light rain chances elsewhere. Little accumulation is expected on Monday as highs will be in the 40s. Winds will start to increase throughout the day into the overnight.

The best chance of rain/snow/mix will be Monday night into Tuesday. Most of the area will start with rain before the cold air tracks in Tuesday and switches rain to snow. Some ice may be possible. Any snow accumulation will be dependent on when the rain to snow switch happens and surface temperatures during the switch. Current thought is that accumulation will stay under four inches with most of it in north Iowa.

Winds will also be strong Tuesday as the low tracks south. If any snow does accumulate, we could see some tricky travel Tuesday.

Highs will stay well below normal for the rest of the week with more slight chance for rain/snow Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

