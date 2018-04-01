TRACKING: A Cold Start to April

Welcome to April, everyone. It was no joke this morning when you woke up and it felt like the single digits. This will be one of the chilliest Easter holidays we have experienced in a while. Highs today, even with sunshine breaking through, will only top out in the low to upper 30s. That is more than 10° below normal for this date.

Tonight, temperatures cool into the teens and 20s once again so another chilly morning is on the way. Clouds track in for the day Monday. Scattered wintry mix (mainly rain/snow) tracks in tomorrow. Highs reach the low to mid-40s. A better chance for more widespread wintry mix comes on Tuesday. That could feature some ice mixing in, as well. Quiet conditions are expected Wednesday before another pair of chances for winter weather Thursday and Friday.

Iowa Storm Spotter Classes

Iowa DOT Road Conditions and Track a Plow

Schnack's Blog



Download the FREE Storm Track 7 Weather App

StormTrack7 iNTERACTIVE

How to get school, business and/or organization closings alerts on your KWWL NEWS app

Closings and Cancellations