UPDATE: Fire destroys Cedar Rapids home

UPDATE: 2 people were inside a Cedar Rapids home when it caught fire Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. at 1605 K Avenue NE. Police say the fire was initially reported to be on the outside of the home, but the fire later spread to the rest of the house.

Police say firefighters went into "defensive mode" to put out the fire in the attic. Crews were evacuated from the home and they used an aerial ladder truck to extinguish the rest of the fire.

Police say medical treatment was required, but we don't know the extent of any injuries.

It's unknown if smoke alarms were working at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Cedar Rapids firefighters are working to learn what sparked a house fire tonight.

Firefighters say they were called to 1605 K Avenue NE for a house fire at 8:13 p.m.

When firefighters got there, the home was fully engulfed with flames breaking through the roof.

Authorities say they don't believe anyone was injured, but they're working to learn more details at this time.

