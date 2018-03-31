Fire destroys home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire destroys home

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids firefighters are working to learn what sparked a house fire tonight.

Firefighters say they were called to 1605 K Avenue NE for a house fire at 8:13 p.m.

When firefighters got there, the home was fully engulfed with flames breaking through the roof.

Authorities say they don't believe anyone was injured, but they're working to learn more details at this time.

This pictures were sent in by Linn County Area Fire Photography.

