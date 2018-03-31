Woman identified in suspicious death investigation - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman identified in suspicious death investigation

DES MOINES (WHO) -

A woman is identified in connection to a suspicious death investigation.

According to WHO-TV in Des Moines, police say 71-year-old Nancy Heimbaugh was the woman whose body was found inside a home in the 3900 block of 29th Street on Friday.

We are still working to learn the exact cause of death.

