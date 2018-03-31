UNI Softball takes series with 2-1 win Saturday - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Softball takes series with 2-1 win Saturday

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.
The UNI Panther Softball team only scored two run Saturday afternoon, but that was enough.

Jaclyn Spencer allowed just one run in seven innings, striking out three, as the Panthers beat Missouri State 2-1.

Both of the UNI runs in the game came in the first inning. Ashley Chesser doubled to right field, which brought home Kennedy Bailey for the first run of the game. A Brittney Krodinger single into left center scored Chesser.

The Panthers travel to Iowa City to face off against the Hawkeyes on Wednesday, April 4. After that, UNI will head east towards Valparaiso, Indiana for a three-game intraconference series April 7-8.

