Iowa City Police arrest robbery suspect

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

Iowa City Police Department were called to 955 Mormon Trek Boulevard for a report of a robbery.

It happened on March, 21 around 11:30 a.m.

According to the victim, a male suspect displayed a knife, demanded cash, and ran away. 

When officers arrived to the scene, a suspect was found that matched the description provided by the victim. 

The suspect, tried to runaway from officers, but was eventually arrested. 

No injuries were reported. 

