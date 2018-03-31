Kentucky governor wins initial round in social media fight

Kentucky's governor has won an initial round in his court fight with a civil-liberties group that's suing him for blocking people from his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove denied plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction to prevent the Republican from blocking anyone from his social media accounts.

The judge ruled Friday that allowing access to anyone could shut down the accounts by flooding them with internet spam. He said Bevin isn't suppressing speech, but culling his accounts "to present a public image that he desires."

Bevin's attorneys say he welcomes positive and negative comments that stick to his chosen topics and are not obscene or abusive.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says it will continue fighting what it sees as a free-speech violation.