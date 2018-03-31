Lautenschlager, 1st female Wisconsin attorney general, dies

Peg Lautenschlager, the first woman to serve as Wisconsin attorney general, has died. She was 62.

Bill Rippl, her husband, says she died early Saturday surrounded by family at their home in Fond du Lac. She had been diagnosed with cancer.

Lautenschlager had served as district attorney in Winnebago County, a Democratic state representative and a U.S. attorney in Madison before she won election as attorney general in 2002.

She was defeated in a primary in 2006, two years after being cited for drunken driving after she drove her state car into a ditch.

In 2016, she was appointed as the first commissioner of the newly formed Ethics Commission, from which she later resigned.

Her career spanned more than 30 years.

Son Josh Kaul is now running for attorney general.