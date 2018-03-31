Roseanne Barr's country mansion remains abandoned in Iowa

Renewed attention on actress Roseanne Barr following the return of her television show has led some to wonder what happened to an abandoned mansion she was building in Iowa with former husband Tom Arnold.

The Des Moines Register reports that the half-finished mansion has sat crumbling since construction was halted on the luxury country estate near Eldon amid the couple's divorce proceedings in 1994.

Barr and Arnold donated the 1,338-acre property to the Indian Hills Community College Foundation, which sold it to MJW Hawkeye LLC.

Darrell Limkeman is the manager of the property.

He says the incomplete mansion would have been too expensive to tear down.

Other structures on the property include six homes that are rented and one home owned by a local resident.

Roger Riley of WHO-TV reported a story about this mansion nearly six years ago, and you can watch that here.