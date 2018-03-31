2018 U.S. Easter Spending Expected to be Second Highest Ever - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2018 U.S. Easter Spending Expected to be Second Highest Ever

UNITED STATES  —  From colorful eggs to Peeps to chocolate bunnies, this year’s Easter spending binge is expected to be the second-highest on record.

Americans will spend an estimated $18.2 billion on the holiday, which is about $200 million less than last year.

The top Easter shopping item is food, followed by clothing, gifts, candy, flowers, and decorations.

