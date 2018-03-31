Celebration of life held for Iowa family who died in Mexico - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Celebration of life held for Iowa family who died in Mexico

Posted: Updated:

CRESTON, Iowa  —  Visitation and funerals services will take place this weekend for the family in Creston found dead in a Mexican resort condominium.

A memorial service for the Sharp family will take place from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Southwestern Community College Gymnasium. The family burial will be closed to the public.

Kevin and Amy Sharp along with their two children died in Tulum, Mexico, from inhaling toxic gas from a water heater.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.