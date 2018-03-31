Iowa officials to stock trout in Cedar Rapids fishery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa officials to stock trout in Cedar Rapids fishery

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is stocking 1,500 rainbow trout at Prairie Park Fishery in Cedar Rapids this weekend.

The fishery will be stocked Saturday morning. An additional 500 rainbow trout will be stocked on April 21 during a family trout fishing event sponsored by the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department and the Iowa DNR.

Those interested in more information on the family trout fishing event may call the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department at 319-286-5799.

