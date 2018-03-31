Winning ticket for Mega Millions' $521M jackpot sold in New Jersey

DES MOINES, Iowa —A winning ticket for a giant lottery jackpot estimated at $521 million was sold in New Jersey.

Mega Millions says one winning ticket was sold in Friday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1. No additional details on where the ticket was sold were available Saturday.

“Hearty congratulations to New Jersey for their big Mega Millions win,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions' lead director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming's director, said in a release. “The whole country can’t wait to meet the newest millionaire, but we all shared in the fun of playing.”

It's the nation's 10th-largest lottery jackpot. No one has matched all six numbers drawn since January.

The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Two other tickets, sold in Ohio and Texas, matched the five white balls and won $1 million each.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.