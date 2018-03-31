400-year-old Otto van Veen painting found in Iowa attic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

400-year-old Otto van Veen painting found in Iowa attic

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A painting found in the dusty attic of Des Moines' historic Hoyt Sherman Place has turned out to be a big deal.
   Television station KCCI reports that the painting, "Apollo and Venus" by late 16th Century and early 17th Century Belgium painter Otto van Veen, is believed to be worth millions of dollars.
   Someone found the 400-year-old painting about two years ago while looking for Civil War flags.
   Officials say the painting was coated with layers of discolored varnish and poor restoration work from decades ago.
   Art experts spent four months returning the painting to its pristine appearance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.