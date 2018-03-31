TRACKING: AM Showers, Windy Saturday

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through Saturday afternoon. Sustained winds up to 30mph with gusts up to 45 mph are likely in our western counties. These winds should begin to decrease in strength but remain breezy into the evening and part of the overnight.

Other than the wind today, things will be quiet after rain tracks out this morning. Clouds clear to partly cloudy by tonight. Temperatures cool to near record low territory. This is not an April Fool’s joke…remember waking up to the teens? Dress for that if you’re heading to sunrise service tomorrow. Easter Sunday morning will be chilly, or cold, depending on your cold tolerance. Nearly everyone drops below 20°. Easter Sunday looks quiet. A mix of clouds and sun is expected to close the weekend.

A slight chance of wintry mix tracks in Monday with a slightly better chance for Tuesday. Tuesday also brings strong winds again. Winter is not done with us yet – another chance for wintry mix is possible later in the week. Stay tuned for updates.

