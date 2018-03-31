TRACKING: A Cold Easter

We've been dealing with the wind from the cold front all day. Peak wind gusts were in the 40s across much of the state with some locations reaching gusts above 50 mph! Tonight, the cold tracks in.

Winds will be decreasing tonight along with the clouds. If we manage to calm the winds and see clear skies, lows will drop into the teens. Lows may break daily records especially in our northern counties.

Easter will be one of the chilliest on record. Wind chills in the morning will be around single digits so be sure to bundle up and stay bundled up for any outdoor activities throughout the day. Highs will only be in the 30s and winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph creating wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Another storm system will bring a slight chance for mixed precipitation across eastern Iowa Monday with a better chance Monday night into Tuesday. Right now, snow accumulation appears to be low but we'll keep you updated with any shift in the system.

