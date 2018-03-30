DeVries introduced as new Drake head coach

After two previous tries and nearly 2 decades as an assistant coach at Creighton, Aplington native Darian DeVries is the head Bulldog in Des Moines.

"This is a place I've always thought we could do something special with,” says the new Drake head men's basketball coach, “so the opportunity when it's come about, I've really done everything I could to try to make it happen."

Now that it's happened DeVries is closer to home and to the huge number of friends and family who came to congratulate him as he was introduced at Drake on Friday. That included his dad Vern who's been waiting for this moment a long time as well.

"It kind of hit me off guard,” says Vern DeVries, “but I'm thinking boy, now closer to home, 2 hours, we're really, really excited."

For Darian DeVries, who helped lead the Aplington Panthers to a pair of state titles in the early 90's before moving on to UNI, recruiting his home state is a big priority.

"We need to make sure we're right in the mix with those kids and we need to do a good job in our own back yard.”

Now the real challenge begins for DeVries. That's turning a program that hasn't had a lot of sustained success in to one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.