Dubuque man convicted of murder requests new trial

We're hearing from the family of an eastern Iowa man asking for a new trial, following his second-degree murder conviction.

Family members believe Fontae Buelow, 26, of Dubuque is innocent.

He was found guilty in January for the stabbing death of his girlfriend Samantha Link, 21.

Buelow said she stabbed herself.

During a hearing today, Buelow's family and friends came to his support. The other side of the courtroom was filled with loved ones of Link.

The defense is requesting a second trial citing multiple issues, including racial bias from the jury.

"The fact that Fontae was the only black man in the whole courtroom including the jury was very racist," said Tracy Less, Buelow's aunt. "Whether or not anyone wants to admit it, it played probably 50-percent, of the trial was based on that."

Another problem, according to the defense, a couple of jurors were bullied to go with a guilty verdict. Judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig did not allow their testimonies at today's hearing.

However, the prosecution said many of the matters the defense argued were agreed to ahead of the trial.

Judge Zrinyi Wittig did not make a decision as to whether a new trial will take place. She will announce a ruling at a later date.

Buelow's family is not getting their hopes too high. "I think for sure he should receive a new trial, I'm not hopeful in that though, neither is our family," Less said.