Cedar Rapids mom forced from Parent Teacher Organization after she's blamed for missing money

An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.

Letters were sent home to parents from the Truman Elementary School PTO in Cedar Rapids yesterday letting them know about the situation.

At this point it's unclear how much money was missing but sources close to the PTO tell us they are working with an attorney on the issue, so that tells us this most likely isn't over chump change.

The letter sent to parents says, "After further investigation we discovered that funds were mishandled by one officer of the PTO. We immediately requested the resignation of Maureen Hilligas-Dees and we received it March 7. All funds have been recovered and we have changed bank accounts."

Dees was the President of the PTO, now one of the Vice Presidents has agreed to fill her spot.

We asked the Cedar Rapids Community School District about the accusation today and they directed us to contact the PTO instead.

We reached out to the Truman PTO and the Cedar Rapids PTA council but have not yet heard back.

At this point we don't know whether any criminal charges will be filed against Dees.

The PTO is encouraging parents with questions to come to their April 12th 6 p.m. meeting.

According to the Truman website money raised by the PTO has gone to cover new technology, walking trails, gym equipment and the school sign in the past.

The PTO also sponsors social events for families and staff during the school year.

You can read the full letter sent home to Truman parents here

