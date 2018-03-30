Pedestrian mall shooter given 24 years in prison

A man convicted of firing shots along Iowa City's pedestrian mall that killed one and hurt two others was given a 24-year prison sentence on Friday.

According to our coverage partners at the Iowa City Press-Citizen, 24-year-old Lamar Wilson was given maximum time for his four guilty verdicts, which included voluntary manslaughter, two counts of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and intimidation with a serious weapon. He was found guilty in February.

22-year-old Kaleek Jones died from his injuries in the August 2017 shooting.