Pedestrian mall shooter given 24 years in prison

An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
An area mom has been forced from an elementary school Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) after money went missing and she was accused of mishandling it.More >>
The students say the positive messages on the Post-it notes may not stop a school shooting from happening, but hope by making everyone feel included and important the risk goes down.More >>
The students say the positive messages on the Post-it notes may not stop a school shooting from happening, but hope by making everyone feel included and important the risk goes down.More >>
BBBS of Northeast Iowa has named KWWL's Abby Turpin their new 'Celebrity Ambassador.' With that, Abby and the BBBSNEIA team introduce a new initiative to recruit mentors in our area.More >>
BBBS of Northeast Iowa has named KWWL's Abby Turpin their new 'Celebrity Ambassador.' With that, Abby and the BBBSNEIA team introduce a new initiative to recruit mentors in our area.More >>
A man convicted of firing shots along Iowa City's pedestrian mall that killed one and hurt two others was given a 24-year prison sentence on Friday.More >>
A man convicted of firing shots along Iowa City's pedestrian mall that killed one and hurt two others was given a 24-year prison sentence on Friday.More >>