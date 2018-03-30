Four arrested after incident at care facility

UPDATE: In addition to the three men arrested, Brandi Bailey, 18, has also been arrested. Bailey provided a false statement, and aid to the Willful injury. She helped the three men gain access to the room where they assaulted the victim, who had serious injuries. Bailey is a resident as well at Prairie View.

Original Story:

A report of a fight between people living at Prairie View Residential Facility lead to three being arrested.

This incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on March 29.

The Fayette County Deputy's arrested three men; Prestin Misch, 28, Tyson Leslie, 24, and Jose Hernandez 25. All of them live at Prairie View. They were taken to Fayette County Jail and charged with Willful injury and being held pending an appearance with a Magistrate.

The victim in the altercation was talk to Palmer Hospital and later taken by helicopter to Gunderson in Lacrosse with serious injuries.