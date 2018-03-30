"DNA Diet," New weight management program in Cedar Rapids looks at your genetics

Many people can relate to the struggle of trying to lose weight and trying to live a healthy lifestyle.

What if the answer to your perfect diet plan lies in your genes?

A new weight management program has made its way to Cedar Rapids.

Profile Precise was developed by Profile by Sanford. The test involves a simple cheek swab in the office, and the results come back in about 6 to 8 weeks.

The test measures what's known as the AMY1 gene, and it determines how well someone's body metabolizes carbs.

It then gives that person a "C Score," to determine what percentage of his or her daily diet should be made up of carbohydrates versus fats.

This is a newer program that came to Cedar Rapids around November of last year.

It costs 100 dollars to get the cheek swab and to go over your results with one of the profile coaches.

Click here to learn more information.The store is located at 115 Blairs Ferry Rd NE Suite 200, Cedar Rapids, IA.